Former Gamecocks QB Shaw remains with Chicago Bears after being waived

Chicago Bears quarterback Connor Shaw (8) warms up before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It looks as though Connor Shaw will remain with the Chicago Bears after all.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw was initially waived by the Chicago Bears, according to reports.

Chicago Bears Radio Network sideline reporter Zach Zaidman said the Bears had released the former Gamecocks QB, who missed all of last season due to a broken leg he suffered during a preseason game.

NFL Insider Ian Rapaport said Shaw was waived to make room for the Bears' free agent signing of former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz.

Shaw released a brief statement on Twitter.

I'm grateful for my time as a Bear. Lot of good men in the locker room & organization that I enjoyed working w/. Excited for new beginnings! — Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) May 30, 2017

However, the Bears opted to hold on to Shaw after quarterback Mark Sanchez was injured. The former New York Jets signal caller reportedly suffered a knee injury during organized team activities (OTAs).

#Bears announced Connor Shaw was waived earlier. Just rescinded the waiver, likely until Mark Sanchez's injury heals. Shaw will get OTA reps — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 30, 2017

Shaw had previously played backup quarterback to Johnny Manziel for the Cleveland Browns before he was waived. The winningest quarterback in the history of Gamecock football has just one start in his NFL career. He went 14-of-28 passing for 177 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in the Browns' regular-season finale.

