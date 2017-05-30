Another morning of storm damage cleanup in the Midlands

A quick evening thunderstorm left an overwhelming amount of wreckage for two Columbia homes.

For a second straight morning, people in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up after another round of fast moving storms brought heavy showers and lightning Monday evening.

Strong storms Sunday night caused damage in the area.

In Lexington, strong winds whipped trees and blew rain sideways. Hail was reported in Gaston.

In Saluda County, weather blogger and storm tracker Chris Jackson reported downed trees on U.S. 1 near Topaz Lane.

And at South Lake Drive near Parker Street and Roberts Street in Lexington. police officers were out overnight directing traffic. Detours were set up in the area while crews worked to clean up the mess left behind by the storms. The road has been cleared.

TRAFFIC ALERT - South Lake Drive near Parker Street is closed due to several large trees falling into the roadway.

Power crews worked through the night to get power restored to areas that were in the dark. Since midnight power has been restored to more than 1,000 customers.

SCE&G is reporting most of their customers have power back. Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative in Lexington County is reporting a little more than 1,500 outages, while Tri-County Electric in Richland County says about 100 customers are still without power.

