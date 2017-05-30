FIRST ALERT: Front could fuel afternoon storms - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Front could fuel afternoon storms

By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

We are in First Alert mode for yet another day as a front brings conditions to the Midlands that could trigger afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

"We could see storms every afternoon into the weekend," First Alert Meteorologist Von Gaskin said.

A stationary boundary is hanging just to the west of the Midlands with heat and humidity in place today as temperatures reach the upper 80s. There is a chance that the stationary boundary could start a few strong thunderstorms later Tuesday. The greatest threat with any storms that develop will be damaging wind, small hail and heavy rain leading to localized flooding.

The Forecast

  • Tuesday: First Alert day, partly sunny, warm and humid, 40 percent chance of late day showers and a few thunderstorms (some with gusty winds and possible hail) highs in the upper 80's.
  • Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy, 20 percent chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80's.
