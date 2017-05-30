Two killed in crash in Lower Richland Co.

Two people were killed in a crash in Lower Richland County Monday night.

It happened around 6 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a car was passing another car on Bluff Road near Congaree Church Road when the vehicle lost control, ran off the highway, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Troopers say a driver and a passenger were killed. Their names have not yet been released by the coroner.

One other person in the car was taken to the hospital with.

The crash remains under investigation.

