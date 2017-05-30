2 killed, including child, in crash in Lower Richland Co. identified

2 killed, including child, in crash in Lower Richland Co. identi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two people, including a child, were killed in a crash in Lower Richland County Monday night. 

It happened around 6 p.m. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a car was passing another car on Bluff Road near Congaree Church Road when the vehicle lost control, ran off the highway, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Troopers say a driver and a passenger were killed. The two have been identified as Angela Theresa Ravenell, 36, and 6-year-old Shakiah Nehemiah Goodwin, both of Gadsden. 

A third person was taken to Augusta Burn Center in Augusta for treatment. 

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

