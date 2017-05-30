LIVE NOW: Deputy killed in Montana to be laid to rest in Clarendon Co. Tuesday

A Montana sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was remembered as family man, a man of faith and a dedicated public servant who could be tough when he needed to be but still played dolls with his daughter.

Former Midlands deputy killed in line of duty in Montana

SUMMERTON, S.C. (AP/WIS) - A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana is being laid to rest Tuesday in his native South Carolina.

The funeral for 42-year-old Mason Moore is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Summerton Baptist Church after a 15-mile procession from a funeral home in Manning.

Moore was a deputy in Broadwater County, Montana. Authorities say he was shot and killed May 16 by a man with strong anti-law enforcement views.

The suspect was killed by officers as they chased him for 100 miles.

Last Thursday, when his body was flown to Charleston for his funeral, public safety officers from throughout the region lined the route to Manning in Moore's honor. Two days prior, he was honored by the people he served in Montana.

Moore grew up in South Carolina and worked for the sheriff's offices in Lexington and Clarendon counties before moving to Montana. He had been married for nearly 18 years and had three children.

