LIVE NOW: Deputy killed in Montana to be laid to rest in Clarendon Co. Tuesday

A Montana sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was remembered as family man, a man of faith and a dedicated public servant who could be tough when he needed to be but still played dolls with his daughter.More >>
SUMMERTON, S.C. (AP/WIS) - A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana is being laid to rest Tuesday in his native South Carolina.
The funeral for 42-year-old Mason Moore is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Summerton Baptist Church after a 15-mile procession from a funeral home in Manning.