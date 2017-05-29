CPD seeks persons of interest connected to fatal Finlay Park shooting

The victim of a shooting in Finlay Park Saturday night has died, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The victim of a shooting in Finlay Park Saturday night has died, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The Columbia Police Department need your help to identify two females who may be linked to a fatal shooting that occurred at Finlay Park.

Officials are looking for two African-American females who were together at the park on May 27. One female was wearing a pink dress and the other was wearing a gray dress.

Investigators believe the females may have information that may help close the investigation.

Right now, investigators are still looking into the death of Laron Martin. The 37-year-old Martin was pronounced dead at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators say information gathered so far indicates that Martin was arguing with someone before the shooting took place.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these females or any information about the investigation, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.