Cayce officers involved in shooting released from hospital

Two Cayce police officers who were injured after being involved in a shooting early Saturday morning have been released from the hospital.

The two officers reportedly stopped a vehicle on Knox Abbott Drive near the Blossom Street Bridge on Saturday morning before the driver drove away as the officers approached the vehicle.

According to officials, the officers gave chase before the driver opted to exit the vehicle and run through the woods. The officers gave chase, but the driver fired multiple shots. The officers were hit but returned fire.

The extent of the officers’ injuries was not released. However, officials did confirm that they were non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved in the shooting was also taken to receive medical treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds. However, the driver’s condition and identity still have not been released.

The identities of the officers have also not been released.

