Community remembers soldiers who sacrificed lives for freedom

Before celebrating a day off work at the pool or with a barbecue, people in Pelion came together to remember those who sacrificed their lives fighting for freedom.



The Pelion Ruritan Veterans Memorial Service drew at least a couple hundred people from all over town who took the morning to give thanks for those who fought for their freedom.



For some, it was a teaching moment.



Murray Craft's father's name is among those on the bricks at the memorial, which was built back in 2015. He brought his kids who never got to know their army sergeant grandpa.



"They didn't understand much about the military, and he served, he was in for 21 years, Vietnam and Korea, so I just wanted to keep his memory alive and honor his service to our country," said Craft.



The event featured the South Carolina Patriot Guard Riders, Soldiers of Faith singers, Pelion High School Band, and Pelion’s JROTC. Ft. Jackson’s Colonel Thomas Sheehan was the guest speaker.



Today, more than 300 names of soldiers both past and present are listed on the memorial. That includes 28 servicemen who were killed in action.

