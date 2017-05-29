Man dies after car hits trees in single-vehicle accident

A 39-year-old man has lost his life after a single-vehicle accident in Fairfield County.

According to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, a 2017 Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed early Saturday morning on Old Douglas Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped and hit several trees as well as a brick building.

Officials say the driver, Estevan Garza, was not wearing his seat belt. Garza was pronounced dead at the scene resulting from injuries he sustained in the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office will continue their investigation of the accident.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.