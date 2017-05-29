No injuries in West Columbia house fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No injuries in West Columbia house fire

Source: County of Lexington via Twitter Source: County of Lexington via Twitter
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County Emergency officials say nobody was injured in a house fire Monday morning in West Columbia.

Firefighters with Lexington County Fire Service were called to the home in the 300 block of Winshore Drive just after 10 a.m. Monday. 

There are no reports of injuries. Investigators have not released the cause of the fire. 

