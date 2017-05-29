No injuries in West Columbia house fire

Lexington County Emergency officials say nobody was injured in a house fire Monday morning in West Columbia.

Firefighters with Lexington County Fire Service were called to the home in the 300 block of Winshore Drive just after 10 a.m. Monday.

LCFS & EMS responded 300 Winshore Dr. to structure fire. Flames and smoke visible upon arrival. No injuries. One displaced pic.twitter.com/BhkBHVCRIm — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) May 29, 2017

There are no reports of injuries. Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.