FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warnings extended for parts of the Midlands

Severe thunderstorm warnings are now being issued for various parts of the Midlands.

Calhoun, Lexington, Sumter. and Richland counties are now under severe thunderstorm warnings until 10 p.m.

Officials say the storm is moving east at 35 miles per hour and could produce quarter-size hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also extended until 10 p.m. for several counties in the Midlands.

Among those listed in the severe thunderstorm watch are Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter counties.

"It has been a calm day," said First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. "However, that will start to change as the Cap in the atmosphere will break allowing for storms to form and an interesting weather event MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) is developing in Georgia and will help aid in storm development this evening if it holds together."

A cold front will approach the area from the west Monday. The front will produce scattered thunderstorms during the hottest time of the afternoon, daytime highs will reach the middle 90s.

The greatest threat with the storms that develop will be blinding downpours, damaging winds, and small hail but an isolated tornado could also occur.

An unsettled weather pattern is taking hold for much of the week. Several disturbances will ride the front much of next week giving us a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with some storms having damaging winds and heavy rain.

The Forecast

Monday: Partly Cloudy, hot and humid, highs middle 90s. Storm chance 40%



First Alert Tuesday: Patchy early morning fog in places, the partly cloudy, warm and muggy 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. Some could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy, slightly cooler and not as humid, highs upper 80s. There is a chance of late day showers and storms, Storm chance 30%.

