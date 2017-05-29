FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe storms Memorial Day

The Midlands are under a slight risk for severe weather Memorial Day.

A cold front will approach the area from the west Monday. The front will produce scattered thunderstorms during the hottest time of the afternoon, daytime highs will reach the middle 90s.

The greatest threat with the storms that develop will be blinding downpours, damaging winds, and small hail but an isolated tornado could also occur.

Do your Memorial Day plans include being on the lake or outdoors? Get weather warnings on your cell phone by downloading the WIS First Alert Weather app.

An unsettled weather pattern is taking hold for much of the week. Several disturbances will ride the front much of next week giving us a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with some storms having damaging winds and heavy rain.

"It will be very humid and almost tropical," said First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. "In other words, very warm and muggy."

The Forecast

Monday: Partly Cloudy, hot and humid, highs middle 90s. Storm chance 40%



First Alert Tuesday: Patchy early morning fog in places, the partly cloudy, warm and muggy 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. Some could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy, slightly cooler and not as humid, highs upper 80s. There is a chance of late day showers and storms, Storm chance 30%.

