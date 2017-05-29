Memorial Day events/observances in the Midlands - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Memorial Day events/observances in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Here's a list of Memorial Day observances and events in the Midlands Monday:

All day: Military Appreciation Day at EdVenture, Free admission with military ID

9 a.m. Memorial ceremony, Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229

10 a.m. Veterans Monument Dedication, 1010 Main Street, Pelion

11 a.m.The Memorial Day dedication ceremony for Claflin University Veterans Monument,  James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel

11 a.m. Sumter County Veterans Association Memorial Day program, Mabry Memorial Park, Highway 76/378

4 p.m. Palmetto Concert Band’s Memorial Day Concert, Koger Center for the Arts, Columbia

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly