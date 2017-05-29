Gamecock baseball team learns Monday if they're invited to NCAA tournament

The University of South Carolina baseball team is playing a waiting game Monday morning.

At noon, the entire 64 team NCAA tournament field will be announced.

USC is considered a bubble team. The Gamecocks had a disappointing regular season, finishing 11th in the Southeastern Conference. USC was ranked in the top five nationally in the preseason polls.

Sunday, a tired USC squad was routed by LSU 11-nothing in a game that ended after seven innings because of the mercy rule.

