Midlands cleaning up from Sunday night thunderstorms

Rough weather Sunday night left a pretty big impact on parts of Irmo.

High winds from storms were strong enough to take down some large trees.

That sent them into power lines and one tree into Leeza's Care Connection on St. Andrews Road in the Whitehall Neighborhood.

The agency provides resources and programs to families who have loved ones fighting chronic illnesses. It's a place for caregivers.

No one was hurt when the tree came down because the office was closed but several rooms were badly damaged.

"The roof is really unstable. We're just going to have to wait and see. Of course we'll be closed for a few days. No question we'll be be back open just as soon as possible. We just got to get everything secure," said Marti Colucci, managing director of Leeza's Care Connection.

Leeza's Care Connection is housed in the original Michael J. and Mary Meech Mungo Home.

As night fell several crews with SCE&G were busy in that area and in other parts of Irmo trying to restore power to many homes. As of Monday morning, about 700 customers were without power in Richland and Lexington Counties. The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina reported 143 outages throughout South Carolina Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.