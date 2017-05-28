Clemson will host NCAA baseball tournament regional - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Clemson will host NCAA baseball tournament regional

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
CLEMSON, SC (WIS) -

The Clemson Tigers will host a NCAA regional baseball tournament despite a rocky end to their season. 

During the tournament selection announcements Sunday, the Tigers were announced as a host site for this year's tournament. The Tigers ended their regular season with a loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament.

The Tigers (39-13, 17-13 ACC) will host at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. 

No word on the teams heading to Clemson.

