Pair identified, one arrested in burglary where two scoped out fridge

A pair of suspects who had time to take a look in the fridge of the home they were breaking into have been identified and one of them has already been arrested, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.

The pair, identified as Brittany Martin and Marty Dean Shealy, were caught on camera during a burglary on Lawson Road in Leesville, investigators said.

Martin was arrested and charged with burglary over the weekend.

Shealy, on the other hand, is still on the loose. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

