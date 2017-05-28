FIRST ALERT: Storm threat continues as holiday weekend comes to close

Several Midlands counties will be under the threat of severe weather Sunday night as a cold front makes its way through the area.

A few storms marched through the Midlands on Sunday, causing strong lightning and powerful winds.

The cold front is approaching the area from the west and should affect us through Monday. The front will produce scattered thunderstorms during the hottest time of the afternoon as daytime highs will reach the middle 90's.

The greatest threat with these storms will be blinding downpours, damaging winds, and small hail. An isolated tornado is possible.

