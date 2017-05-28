FIRST ALERT: Midlands under severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m.

Several Midlands counties will be under the threat of severe weather Sunday night as a cold front makes its way through the area.

As a result, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several Midlands counties until 1 a.m. as heavy rain, damaging wind, and powerful lightning storm through the area.

The cold front is approaching the area from the west and should affect us through Monday. The front will produce scattered thunderstorms during the hottest time of the afternoon as daytime highs will reach the middle 90's.

The greatest threat with these storms will be blinding downpours, damaging winds, and small hail. An isolated tornado is possible.

