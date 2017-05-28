Off-duty Conn. Officer killed in S Carolina motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - An off duty police officer from Connecticut has died in a motorcycle wreck along the South Carolina coast.

The Horry County Coroner's office told media outlets that 31-year-old Edward Douglas Jr. fell off his motorcycle around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

Further details about the wreck were not released.

New Haven, Connecticut, police said in a news release that Douglas worked for the force since 2013 and was currently assigned to the city's narcotics unit.

Thousands of bikers come to Myrtle Beach for an informal motorcycle festival each Memorial Day weekend.

