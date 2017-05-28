Divers look for man who disappeared in South Carolina lake

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) - Divers continue to search of for a man who jumped off a boat to swim in a South Carolina lake and never came back up.

Department of Natural Resources officials told media outlets others on the boat on Lake Greenwood called from help around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say divers searched until well after dark and will continue searching Sunday.

The man's name has not been released.

Divers were searching about 2 miles (3 kilometers) downstream from the U.S. Highway 221 bridge over the lake.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.