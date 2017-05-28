Car crashes into tree in Barnwell County killing one

One person was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Barnwell County.

The Barnwell County Coroner identified the victim as 57-year-old Gary James Murphy of Beaufort.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say Murphy’s car was traveling north on SC Highway 125 near the Savannah River Site. Murphy veered off the right side of the road and over-corrected which caused him to lose control and crash into a tree. He died at the scene of the crash.

A female passenger in the car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SCHP continues to investigate the crash.

