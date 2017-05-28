Surveillance captures man stealing tip jar from restaurant

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole a tip jar from a local restaurant.

Deputies say on May 16, the man was caught on surveillance stealing the tip jar from a San Jose’s.

This man was caught on camera stealing the tip jar from San Jose’s on May 16th. If you know who he is, call 888-CRIME-SC. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/djiXFq3mFF — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 28, 2017

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

