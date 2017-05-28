Hundreds attend annual Rhythm on the River concert

Hundreds of people decided to kick off their Memorial Day weekend Saturday night with some 'home grown' tunes.

The West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater was alive with music along the Congaree River. Saturday night was the eighth and final night for Rhythm on the River this spring. The concert series is now in its 13th year in West Columbia - thanks to the support of many annual sponsors.

Saturday night's acts included music from 'Black Iron Gathering' and 'The Traveling Kind' out of Charleston.

"There's great amphitheaters but we're the one on the river and so that attracts a lot of bands. We have bands calling me constantly wanting to play here,” Gregg Pinner with the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce said. “So it's just our process to see who promotes themselves and who has a good fan base but we always try to bring in bands from all over."

Rhythm on the River will be back with a fall edition in the coming months. This is the second year that artists will be featured at the amphitheater on Sundays beginning in mid-October.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.