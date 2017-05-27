Victim in shooting at Finlay Park shooting dies

The victim of a shooting in Finlay Park Saturday night has died, according to the Columbia Police Department.

According to preliminary information, CPD investigators believe a man and the victim were having some type of argument before the victim was wounded in the shooting around 9 p.m.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a wound to the upper body where he later died. His identity has not been released by the coroner yet.

#CPDUpdate: The shooting victim from the incident @ Finlay Park last night has died. Investigators are following up on info about the case. pic.twitter.com/7L6wqwlRVG — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 28, 2017

Details, such as a description of the suspect, have not been released.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

