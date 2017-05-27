One wounded in shooting at Finlay Park

The Columbia Police Department is investigating after one person was hospitalized following a shooting at Finlay Park.

According to preliminary information, CPD investigators believe a man and the victim were having some type of argument before the victim was wounded in the shooting around 9 p.m.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a wound to the upper body. The victim's condition is not currently known.

Details, such as a description of the suspect, have not been released.

If you have any information about this case, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

