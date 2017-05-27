Bullet-proof vests donated to police departments during benefit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bullet-proof vests donated to police departments during benefit concert

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A benefit in Lexington was held on Saturday for two Cayce police officers who were shot and wounded in the line of duty early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened when the officers conducted a traffic stop near the Blossom Street Bridge. A brief foot chase began and the two officers were shot and returned fire at the suspect. Both of the officers and the suspect were wounded in the shooting.

SLED has not released any of the identities of anyone who was involved in the shooting yet.

The Stop A Speeding Bullet benefit concert was held in honor of the two wounded officers. A prayer was said for the two wounded officers during the benefit concert. Bullet-proof vests were donated to both the Lexington and Chapin police departments at the concert.

The event organizer, Michael Letts said he plans to donate two active shooter vests to the Cayce police chief as well following the shooting.

“I told the Chief first and foremost, our prayers are with the officers and their families. Know that the central Midlands community, the Columbia community stands behind its officers,” Letts said. “That’s why we are here today to make sure they have the newest vests out which are active shooter vests which also makes sure to protect them against rifle rounds as well.”

Each department will get 2 vests but they are used for emergency active shooter situations. The vests cost around $450 each.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:34:33 GMT

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>

  • Video shows Midlands restaurant employee pulled by her hair

    Video shows Midlands restaurant employee pulled by her hair

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:41:50 GMT

    An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground. 

    More >>

    An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground. 

    More >>

  • Accidental drowning kills 20-year-old

    Accidental drowning kills 20-year-old

    Saturday, May 27 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-05-27 22:30:20 GMT

    A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.

    More >>

    A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly