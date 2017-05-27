Bullet-proof vests donated to police departments during benefit concert

A benefit in Lexington was held on Saturday for two Cayce police officers who were shot and wounded in the line of duty early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened when the officers conducted a traffic stop near the Blossom Street Bridge. A brief foot chase began and the two officers were shot and returned fire at the suspect. Both of the officers and the suspect were wounded in the shooting.

SLED has not released any of the identities of anyone who was involved in the shooting yet.

The Stop A Speeding Bullet benefit concert was held in honor of the two wounded officers. A prayer was said for the two wounded officers during the benefit concert. Bullet-proof vests were donated to both the Lexington and Chapin police departments at the concert.

The event organizer, Michael Letts said he plans to donate two active shooter vests to the Cayce police chief as well following the shooting.

“I told the Chief first and foremost, our prayers are with the officers and their families. Know that the central Midlands community, the Columbia community stands behind its officers,” Letts said. “That’s why we are here today to make sure they have the newest vests out which are active shooter vests which also makes sure to protect them against rifle rounds as well.”

Each department will get 2 vests but they are used for emergency active shooter situations. The vests cost around $450 each.

