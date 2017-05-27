Columbia house fire causes estimated $50k in damages - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia house fire causes estimated $50k in damages

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A house fire in Columbia on Saturday is reported to have caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

Fire officials responded just before 10:30 a.m. to a residence on the 1000 block of Coralbean Way.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly