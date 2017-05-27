Stray dog stuck in coyote trap in Gaston has been rescued

The stray dog that was trapped in a coyote trap in Lexington County has been located.

According to a post by the Hope For Paws non-profit animal rescue organization, Hermione is now safe. She was taken to an animal hospital and a vet is working to get the coyote trap off of her foot.

The organization is asking for donations that would go towards Hermione's medical care. You can donate by going to the Hope For Paws website.

Hermione’s story was one that was followed on social media after a video was posted on social media of the dog with her paw caught in the trap. She was wandering around a neighborhood in Gaston.

There was a lot of confusion from residents over whether they could help the dog because the original social media post said that residents would be arrested for rescuing the dog, but Lexington County cleared that up. They said no one would have been arrested; however, interfering with the county's trap would result in a citation and court hearing.

