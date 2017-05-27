One killed after car collides with building in Fairfield County

One person was killed in an early morning car crash on Saturday in Fairfield County.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. about 5 miles from Winnsboro on Old Douglas Rd.

Officials say the car was traveling south when it ran off the road and into a vacant building. They say the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene. The victim has not been identified by the Fairfield County coroner yet.

The other passenger in the car suffered no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.