Two Cayce officers injured in overnight shooting

The City of Cayce confirms two of its police officers were shot early Saturday morning during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle on Knox Abbott Drive near the Blossom Street Bridge around 12:35 a.m.

According to a city spokesperson, that car drove off as officers walked up to it. A short chase began before the suspect stopped again and took off on foot.

Officials say the chase continued on foot through the woods before the suspect fired multiple times at officers with a handgun. Both officers were hit and returned fire.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody.

Officers with Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and USC police assisted. SLED is now investigating.

More on this story as it develops.

