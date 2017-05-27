Cayce officer involved in shooting released from hospital, second officer and suspect remain

One of the two Cayce Department of Public Safety officers involved in a shooting early Saturday morning in Cayce has been released from the hospital.

The second officer and the suspect are still recovering in the hospital.

Cayce officials say the officers stopped a vehicle on Knox Abbott Drive near the Blossom Street Bridge around 12:35 a.m.

According to a city spokesperson, that car drove off as officers walked up to it. A short chase began before the suspect stopped again and took off on foot.

Officials say the chase continued on foot through the woods before the suspect fired multiple times at officers with a handgun. Both officers were hit and returned fire.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers with Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and USC police assisted. SLED is now investigating.

More on this story as it develops.

