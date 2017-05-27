Both Cayce DPS officers to remain in hospital following shooting

Two Cayce officers involved in a shooting with a suspect early Saturday morning will remain in the hospital to recover from their gunshot wounds.

An earlier report from the Cayce Department of Public Safety said that one of the officers would be released from the hospital on Sunday. However, a spokesperson with Cayce DPS is now reporting the officer will not be released.

Cayce officials say the officers stopped a vehicle on Knox Abbott Drive near the Blossom Street Bridge around 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a city spokesperson, that car drove off as the officers walked up to it. A short chase began before the suspect stopped again and took off on foot. The chase continued on foot through the woods before the suspect fired multiple times at officers with a handgun. Both officers were hit and returned fire.

The officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The suspect's condition and identity are not known at this time.

Officers with Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and USC police assisted. SLED is now investigating.

This is the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina for this year, according to SLED.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.