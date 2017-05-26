New law protects SCDOT, emergency workers for reckless driving

Many of you may be hitting the road this holiday weekend, and all summer long. and there's a new law on the books you need to know about before you buckle up for the trip.

The goal of this law is to shield emergency workers and transportation workers from reckless driving.

It puts harsher fines on anyone who endangers a highway worker in a work zone. The fines can be up to $1,000 for speeding, and reckless driving, and $5,000 for injuring a worker.

"I don't want to bring up things but you know in my time in the fire service, I've seen people get killed on the interstate that was part of public safety," Lugoff Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Spitzer said. "I think people should be hit with the strictest fines you can get."

The law was passed in response to two SCDOT workers who were hit and killed in Aiken County in March.

