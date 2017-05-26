Georgia man identified, arrested in connection to fatal hotel shooting

Walter Murrey, 30, was identified by officers as the shooter in the incident. (Source: Sumter Police Department)

A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month outside of a hotel in Sumter.

Walter Murrey, 30, was identified by officers as the shooter in the incident. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Murrey on Wednesday at a construction site in Augusta.

The shooting happened outside a Quality Inn on Broad Street the night of May 17. Officers say Murrey was staying in the hotel that night.

Brandon Antwan Cummings was shot and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A $3,000 reward was offered by the Sumter Police Department following the shooting for anyone who had any information leading to an arrest.

Murrey will remain in Georgia as he waits to be extradited back to Sumter.

Police are continuing to investigate what exactly led up to the shooting.

