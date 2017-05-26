Midlands teen dies after he accidentally shoots himself

Sumter police are issuing a series of gun safety tips after a teen fatally shot himself in an accident earlier this week.

Police say 17-year-old Ortagease Easterling was found shot outside of an apartment building on Miller Road on May 24. He was taken to a Columbia hospital where he died Friday morning.

The investigation revealed that the shooting was an accident. It's unclear how Easterling got the gun.

SPD would like to remind the public to practice firearm safety at all times by following these tips:

Place firearms in a location where they are not easily accessible to children or other unauthorized users.

Use lock boxes or gun locks to secure it from firing.

When handling, make sure it is pointed in a safe direction and that your finger is not on the trigger.

If carrying a firearm in a vehicle, make sure your vehicle doors are locked. Never leave it in a vehicle overnight or for long periods of time.

