Police investigate shooting that injured woman near Dutch Square mall

Columbia Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Friday near Dutch Square Mall.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at 421 Bush River Road. A female was shot and taken to the hospital and has been treated and released. Police say she was shot by a man after an argument that happened in the 2200 block of Broad River Road.

The investigation says the shooting was an isolated incident and they continue to gather information on the crime. No information about the suspect was released.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.