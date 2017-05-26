Tossed Out: Irmo fires trash collector after continued complaints

After months of negotiations and dozens of complaints from homeowners, the town of Irmo is transitioning to a new trash pickup service.

Irmo leaders say they’ve terminated the town’s contract with Advanced Disposal effective July 30. The following day, Aiken-based Tyler Sanitation will begin collecting household trash, recyclables, and yard waste.

Town Administrator Bob Brown says Advanced Disposal had been given an opportunity to explain its performance issues at a hearing scheduled for May 2. But he says a company representative failed to show up for the hearing.

The company served about 4,700 households in Irmo.

Lexington County and the town of Lexington have also lodged complaints about Advanced Disposal over the past couple of years.

A Lexington County spokesman says the company will be asked to outline its plans to address those issues at a meeting that has not yet been scheduled.

