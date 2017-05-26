Signs commemorating Gamecocks' national championship installed on SC highways

Now everyone driving into South Carolina will know the University of South Carolina Women's basketball team is the national champion.

Just in time for holiday weekend travel, the South Carolina Department of Transportation started installing the 15 national championship road signs Friday.

#Gamecocks spreading pride across the state! Highway signs going up today to celebrate the title! @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/9CntueQGAV — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) May 26, 2017

The Gamecocks won the 2017 NCAA Championship in April.

The initial sign went up at southbound SC 277 near the Harden Street Extension intersections with the others going up at Welcome Centers near the South Carolina border and at several other locations around the City of Columbia. The signs, for which SCDOT funds were not used, will remain in place for one year.

Here's where you can find the road signs:

Eastbound I-20 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia state line, Aiken County

Eastbound I-20 Exit 58 (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Westbound I-20 Exit 73A (SC 277) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Eastbound I-26 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Spartanburg County

Eastbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Westbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Southbound I-77 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, York County

Southbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Northbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Northbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia State line, Oconee County

Southbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Cherokee County

Northbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia state line, Jasper County

Southbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Dillon County

Southbound US 17 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at the North Carolina state line, Horry County

Southbound SC 277 Prior to Harden Street Ext. Intersection, Richland County

