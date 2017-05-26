Video shows Midlands restaurant employee pulled by her hair

An image taken from surveillance video at Red Bowl Asian Bistro at the Village at Sandhill. (Source: Cristina Surina)

An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.

The April 19 incident at Red Bowl Asian Bistro was recorded on surveillance video.

Jiguang Yang, 68, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery on Friday. Yang, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, is the father of the owner of the restaurant.

In the video captured on a camera in the kitchen, Yang can be seen pulling employee Cristina Surina’s hair and pulling her down. That surveillance video, according to authorities, played a piece in the investigation.

Surina said she was then fired from her job after working at that location for nearly 5 years. According to her, the incident happened over the quality of a meal that was about to go out to a customer.

"The food was burnt, it was a kids meal," Surina said. "I didn’t feel like I should take out a child burnt chicken nuggets and fried shrimp. I asked the owner. He was in the kitchen at that time to remake it.”

"After that, everything come down," Surina said. "I turned around to start pouring ketchup for the kids meal and when I was pouring ketchup, his dad came behind me and snatched my head down and I don’t know what happened after that."

Yang is expected to appear in bond court for the first time Friday at 2 p.m.

We reached out to Yang’s attorney but he did not want to comment on the case.

