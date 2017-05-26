State honors graduates with perfect attendance

About a dozen high school graduates in the Midlands are being recognized for completing their educations without missing a day of school.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman released the names of the graduates statewide with perfect attendance.

Those graduating from Midlands schools include:

Julissa Bull, Calhoun County High School

Gerard Lawhorne, Fairfield Central High School

Andrew Smith, Gilbert High School

Robert Blair Price, Brookland-Cayce High School

Daesung J. Chong, Irmo High School

Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina High School

John Trammell, Mid-Carolina High School

Penelope Williams, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Dasya' Young, Ridge View High School

Caitlin Diane Bickford, Sumter High School

Richburg Williston Canty, Sumter High School

Jabez James Joe, Sumter High School

Corleshia Sinkler, Lakewood High School

“To graduate without missing a single day of class in your 12-year academic career is unique accomplishment that is the culmination of hard work and determination,” said Spearman. “I know these students are well prepared for the next step after high school and I congratulate them, their parents, and their teachers on this achievement."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.