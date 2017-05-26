State honors graduates with perfect attendance - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

State honors graduates with perfect attendance

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

About a dozen high school graduates in the Midlands are being recognized for completing their educations without missing a day of school.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman released the names of the graduates statewide with perfect attendance. 

Those graduating from Midlands schools include:

  • Julissa Bull, Calhoun County High School
  • Gerard Lawhorne, Fairfield Central High School
  • Andrew Smith, Gilbert High School
  • Robert Blair Price, Brookland-Cayce High School
  • Daesung J. Chong, Irmo High School
  • Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina High School
  • John Trammell, Mid-Carolina High School
  • Penelope Williams, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
  • Dasya' Young, Ridge View High School
  • Caitlin Diane Bickford, Sumter High School
  • Richburg Williston Canty, Sumter High School
  • Jabez James Joe, Sumter High School
  • Corleshia Sinkler, Lakewood High School

“To graduate without missing a single day of class in your 12-year academic career is unique accomplishment that is the culmination of hard work and determination,” said Spearman. “I know these students are well prepared for the next step after high school and I congratulate them, their parents, and their teachers on this achievement."

