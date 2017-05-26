Orangeburg Co. deputies line procession for fallen deputy

Members of the Orangeburg County emergency community honored a South Carolina native and fellow officer who was killed in the line of duty.

An honor guard was organized by Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell to welcome the body of Deputy Mason Moore home to Clarendon County for his burial.

Moore, 42, was working as a sheriff's deputy in Broadwater County, MT, when he was killed in a shootout during a traffic stop.

His body was flown to Charleston Thursday evening and transported to Calhoun County for his funeral next week. Orangeburg County deputies were stationed at three-mile intervals along I-26 and I-95 throughout the county.

The Santee Fire Department raised a U.S. flag at the overpass at Highway 15 and I-95.

Moore's funeral is Tuesday in Summerton.

He had also worked for the University of South Carolina Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

