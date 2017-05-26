CFD: Firefighter injured at Friday morning house fire okay

A Columbia firefighter is back on duty after being treated at the scene of a house fire Friday morning in Forest Acres.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 6500 block of Eastshore Road near Arcadia Lakes at about 5 a.m.

Three people managed to get out safely. A WIS reporter at the scene witnessed a firefighter being treated at for undisclosed reasons.

@RedCrossSC UPDATE2: 1firefighter treated on scene & cleared has returned back to firefighting duties — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 26, 2017

Firefighters say they had the fire "knocked down" about an hour after responding to the call. Firefighters say their aggressive interior attack prevented the fire from destroying the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is helping the family displaced by the fire.

