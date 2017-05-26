'That's family! That's what we do!' Woman receives much-needed generosity from coworkers

A Midlands woman experienced first-hand how generous her boss, as well as her coworkers, were when they helped her out during her time of need.

Tia Benbow works at the Firestone Complete Auto Care on Garners Ferry Road. She underwent a medical procedure that kept her from work for almost three months. During that time, her bills continued to pile up.

Her car had also broken down and needed repairs that could not be done at the auto shop where she worked. The repair shop that did the work on the car had threatened to sell her car if she could not come up with the money to pay for the repairs in a set time. The car was her only means of getting to work.

Benbow’s boss, Charlie Brown, and her co-workers decided to step in and donate money to help her in her time of need. They were able to raise about $1,300 to help her get her car out of the shop.

A portion of the post reads:

Tia at one point drove over an hour one way to work for Mr. Brown until she decided to move closer to make the trip down to 40mins, she made a few sacrifices to do so but done them because of the work environment we were in was worth it. Well in this particular incident we ALL fall on hard times every now and then you'll never know what's going on with the next person but in Tia case her situation threatens her future with us at Firestone due not able to make the trip back and forth, her work performance is outstanding and Charlie wasn't having it, though this isn't the first time he has done an very Generous Contribution toward helping his employees (that mostly comes out of his bonuses from our store) he pull us all together to make it possible to get her back on her feet again, and our team does just that!! We all pulled together and managed to get her the money needed to take care of her situation and continue working with us at this Store!!!

Her coworker Eric Amos shared the heartfelt and emotional experience on Facebook on May 24, and the post has been shared more than 20,000 times.

After Brown gives Benbow the money, another coworker is heard saying, "Family! That's family - that's what we do!"

You can read the full post here.

Her co-workers have also established a fundraiser on her behalf. If you'd like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.