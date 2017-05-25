Busy intersection causes daily alarm for Richland County homeowners

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado touched down in Newberry County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado touched down in Newberry County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
Lexington County officials are trying to help a distressed dog caught in a coyote trap that is injured and wandering around the neighborhood.More >>
Lexington County officials are trying to help a distressed dog caught in a coyote trap that is injured and wandering around the neighborhood.More >>
People who live in one area neighborhood say they want to see action taken on a highly-used intersection that sits right near their homes.More >>
People who live in one area neighborhood say they want to see action taken on a highly-used intersection that sits right near their homes.More >>
Lexington County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary.More >>
Lexington County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
The Washington Post reports investigators are looking into meetings Jared Kushner had with the Russian ambassador.More >>
The Washington Post reports investigators are looking into meetings Jared Kushner had with the Russian ambassador.More >>
Richland County officials and community leaders have complained about an adult nightclub operating near I-20 and Broad River Road. But the Black Pearl restaurant and club at 2219 Broad River Road is hardly the only business of its type in the area and another one may be on the way.More >>
Richland County officials and community leaders have complained about an adult nightclub operating near I-20 and Broad River Road. But the Black Pearl restaurant and club at 2219 Broad River Road is hardly the only business of its type in the area and another one may be on the way.More >>