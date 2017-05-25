Lexington deputies seek man wanted for questioning following burglary

Lexington County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary.

Deputies say they want to speak with the man about some items that were taken from a shed off Tri Springs Court in Lexington. The items were taken during the early morning hours of May 16.

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

