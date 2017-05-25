WATCH: Fallen Montana deputy returns to the Midlands for burial - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Fallen Montana deputy returns to the Midlands for burial

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Mason Moore (Source: NBC Montana) Mason Moore (Source: NBC Montana)

A deputy who was killed in the line of duty in Montana earlier this month will be laid to rest in Clarendon County next week. 

Before Moore is laid to rest with full honors, his body arrived at the Charleston International Airport Thursday evening. 

His remains were escorted to a funeral home in his hometown of Manning, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

