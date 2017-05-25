Official: Distressed dog caught in coyote trap needs to be humanely rescued

One of the traps set to capture the injured dog. (Source: County of Lexington Animal Services)

Lexington County officials are trying to help a distressed dog caught in a coyote trap that is injured and wandering around the neighborhood.

"We’ve gotten a lot of calls and questions about a dog that’s moving around the property on Glenn Road in Gaston with its paw caught in a coyote trap," Lexington County spokesperson Harrison Cahill said.

Cahill says contrary to a social media video being widely shared on Facebook, no one will be arrested if they try and rescue the dog.

"Lexington County Animal will continue to attempt to humanely capture the dog," Cahill said. "It is important to note, these traps are marked with a warning advising citizens to not tamper with the trap. Doing so could result in a citation, which would be heard in court."

Other traps have been set in the neighborhood to humanely capture him. It is unclear how the dog got into the coyote trap.

Cahill issued a timeline of events that details how the County of Lexington Animal Services trying to help the dog:

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, County of Lexington Animal Control officers was dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Glenn Road in reference to a dog with its leg caught in a coyote trap. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who stated she lost sight of the dog before the officer’s arrival.

Following a foot patrol of the nearby area, with permission of the complainant, the officer set a humane trap on the property and advised the complainant to call Animal Control once the dog was trapped.

Animal Control officers followed up on the case the next day to find the humane trap closed. Efforts to locate the dog were unsuccessful.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Animal Control officer found the humane traps closed again. He searched the area on foot but could not find the dog. The complainant informed the officer that a private citizen came onto her property at some point before the officer’s arrival; the complainant requested for the individual to leave the property, which she did.

Just before noon Wednesday, an Animal Control Officer responded back to the complainant’s property to follow up on the trap that had been set; it yielded no results. Two additional traps were set on the complainant’s property.

Just after noon Thursday, animal control officers went back out to the property to check the traps. However, the dog was not in them. Officers went on a subsequent foot patrol to locate the animal but did not find it. At 3:15 p.m., Animal control officers went back out to the property to check for the dog and spotted it, but the dog ran away. They are continuing on foot patrols in an attempt to rescue the dog.

If you spot the dog, we ask that you call Lexington County Animal Control at (803)-785-8149 immediately so we can render aid to the animal as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.