Midlands deputy saves toddler from choking on candy at school

A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy saved a child's life while she was working at the school as a resource officer.

Deputy Darlene Crawford was working at South Kilbourn Elementary when 17-month-old Kaleb Prince began choking on a piece of candy.

Crawford sprang into action - she picked him up and patted him on the back until the candy was dislodged.

"I had him face down with his head down to the ground and I was giving him the back compressions to and the candy flew out and I was like thank God," Crawford said. "Thank God he's okay."

Felicia Jeter said she's thankful that someone was there to save her Kaleb's life.

"First I was thinking like Oh my God I don't want my baby to die right here," Jeter said. "That's the only thing I was thinking. But when she came and helped out of the middle of nowhere I was like very relieved because I didn't actually know what I was doing so I'm glad someone came along that actually knew how to help me."

This isn't the first time Deputy Crawford has jumped into hero mode. In May 2016, she saved a child from choking at the school's fifth-grade graduation.

