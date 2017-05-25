Midlands deputy saves toddler from choking on candy at school

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy saved a child's life while she was working at the school as a resource officer.More >>
A Montana sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty will be flown into Charleston's airport as part of the journey to his final resting place in his native Clarendon County.More >>
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
Richland County officials and community leaders have complained about an adult nightclub operating near I-20 and Broad River Road. But the Black Pearl restaurant and club at 2219 Broad River Road is hardly the only business of its type in the area and another one may be on the way.More >>
LIVE: Aerial footage of storm damage from Newberry CountyMore >>
